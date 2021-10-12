Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 897 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of KLA worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $325.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

