Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 645,445 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Certara were worth $63,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,163,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

