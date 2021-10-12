Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $50.13 Million Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $50,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

