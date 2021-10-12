Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $65,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.