Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $9.12 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $265.70 million and $58.98 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $9.12 or 0.00016132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00216454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00092796 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

