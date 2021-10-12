Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $350.49 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

