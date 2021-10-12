Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

LON MKS opened at GBX 172.75 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.74. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

