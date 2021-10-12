MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.