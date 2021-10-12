Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 2.4%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 2,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,430,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.