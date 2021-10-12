Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $89,283.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 572,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,874. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

