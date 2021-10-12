MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Insider Stewart Butel Purchases 2,000 Shares

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) insider Stewart Butel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. MAAS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

