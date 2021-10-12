MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Insider Stewart Butel Purchases 2,000 Shares

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) insider Stewart Butel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.50 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. MAAS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

