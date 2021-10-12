Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

LUNMF stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

