Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.61. Lumentum shares last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 1,063 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.