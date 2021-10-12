Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.61. Lumentum shares last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 1,063 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

