LPL Financial LLC Sells 450,932 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $83,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,395,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.