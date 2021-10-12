LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $76,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $84,072,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,601,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

