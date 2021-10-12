LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $115,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

