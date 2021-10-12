LPL Financial LLC Has $93.27 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,923 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

BABA opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

