LPL Financial LLC Has $71.29 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $71,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $253.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.88. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.