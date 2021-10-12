LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

