Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.