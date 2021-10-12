Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.61

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.61 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 66.30 ($0.87). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), with a volume of 679,932 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.61.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

