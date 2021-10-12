LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Head-To-Head Analysis

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveWorld and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75% Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.06%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.64 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Payoneer Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

