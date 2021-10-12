Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 275,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,656,692 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $21.56.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.