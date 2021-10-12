Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and $3.01 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $174.79 or 0.00306414 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,730,370 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.