Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

