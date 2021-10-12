Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

