Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $200.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

