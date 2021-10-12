Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

