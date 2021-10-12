Lincoln National Corp Acquires 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,262.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,355.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,370.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

