Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,788 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

