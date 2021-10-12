Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $27.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

LMNR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 17,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,984. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,529.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

