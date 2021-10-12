Lido DAO Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.32 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00006603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $92.32 million and approximately $146.73 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

