Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,881 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2,013.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $589,067 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

