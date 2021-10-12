Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,504 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 13,946.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter.

IGF opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39.

