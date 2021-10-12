Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6,090.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 208,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.