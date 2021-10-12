Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3,283.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

