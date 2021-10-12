Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 69,497 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,627.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 366.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 258,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $193.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

