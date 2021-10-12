Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 700.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

