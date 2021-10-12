Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.46

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 6006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 28.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 557,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 182,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

