Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 13.2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 16,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

