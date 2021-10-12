Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

