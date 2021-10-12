Legal & General Group Plc Takes $11.82 Million Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,225,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADN stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

