Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,122 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

