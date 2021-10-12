Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Balchem worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Balchem by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

