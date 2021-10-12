Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

