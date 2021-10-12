Legal & General Group Plc Has $10.36 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,604 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

