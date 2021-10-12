Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LivePerson by 8,723.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 158,158 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 962,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

