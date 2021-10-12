Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 752,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 4.27% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

