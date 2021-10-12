Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

