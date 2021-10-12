Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,234 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,619,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

